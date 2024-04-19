Your shoppingcart is empty.
Continue shopping.
Price :
Forgot your password?
Reset
In search of smart GUI solution?
Check out today's new smart display, featuring...
AWESOME
GRAPHICS
mikromedia 7 Resistive features awesome graphics on a MCU driven 7" TFT [...]
73
19/04/2024
6DOF IMU 21 Click is a compact add-on board perfect for applications requiring accurate orientation and movement detection. This board features the WSEN-ISDS (2536030320001) sensor from [...]
151
18/04/2024
In search of smart GUI solution?
Check out today's new smart display, featuring...
AWESOME
GRAPHICS
mikromedia 4 for STM32F4 Resistive with frame features awesome graphics [...]
229
17/04/2024
DIGI IN Click is a compact add-board that converts industrial inputs into serialized SPI-compatible output. This board features the MAX22199, an octal industrial digital input from Analog De [...]
322
16/04/2024
10x10 RGB 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for creating vibrant LED displays and lighting solutions. This board features the IN-PC20TBT5R5G5B, an RGB LED with an advanced IC for [...]
375
15/04/2024
In search of smart GUI solution?
Check out today's new smart display, featuring...
AWESOME
GRAPHICS
mikromedia 5 for STM32 Resistive features awesome graphics on a MCU dr [...]
479
12/04/2024
Light 3 Click is a compact add-on board for precise ambient light measurement in automotive applications. This board features the OPT4003-Q1, an automotive-grade digital ambient light [...]
466
11/04/2024
In search of smart GUI solution?
Check out today's new smart display, featuring...
AWESOME
GRAPHICS
mikromedia 3 for STM32F4 Resistive FPI with frame features awesome gr [...]
512
10/04/2024
HONORING INDUSTRY PIONEERS
This year, we're using the power of AI image generation to virtually "invite" five legendary figures from the embedded industry to visit MIKROE in 2024! Ea [...]
21
World's leading
exhibition Clicked
with MIKROE
Embedded World 2024 was a resounding success for MIKROE! Over the three-day event, we welcomed a diverse audience of 5 [...]
281
MIKROE and Allegro Partner to Launch New Click boards for Industrial Applications
MIKROE partnered with Allegro MicroSystems to launch three new Click boards™ in Q1 20 [...]
524
Click boards™ Are Monitoring
Air Quality on EW 2024
At Embedded World 2024, NeoCortec took environmental monitoring to the next level with a battery-powered sensor network built ent [...]
486
Discover a new dev board featuring
mikroBUS™ socket!
504 DEV BOARDS
WITH mikroBUS™
SOCKET
Today, we present the 9th development board from GHI Electronics that has adopte [...]
495
09/04/2024
MOVING AT THE
SPEED OF CLICK!
Today is a very special day - we are celebrating yet another major milestone. We are proud to announce that the 1600th Click board™ is brought [...]
162
08/04/2024
21 NEW PRODUCTS IN MARCH
One new product every day at 10 o'clock on mikroe.com
mikromedia 4 for STM32 Resistive
CODEGRIP Update 1.7.0
[...]
549
02/04/2024
HAPPY Pi DAY!
Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference [...]
756
14/03/2024
Microchip's XC Compilers: leveraging their precision and efficiency to craft impeccably optimized embedded systems, driving innovation forward.
NECTO Studio IDE will be [...]
508
21/03/2024
Pressing down on the joystick in a gaming console triggers an essential action, exemplifying the importance of tactile input in interfaces.
The Thumbstick Click alongside Clicker [...]
697
15/03/2024
Explore data visually with the sophisticated electronic module utilized in various applications, such as monitoring environmental parameters or displaying system status.
BarGraph [...]
730
08/03/2024
By integrating electronic knobs, embedded design empowers users to dynamically manipulate process states, fostering user-centric functionality in embedded systems.
Incorporating [...]
622
28/02/2024