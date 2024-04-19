Latest Products

Archives

mikromedia 7 Resistive

In search of smart GUI solution? Check out today's new smart display, featuring...   AWESOME GRAPHICS mikromedia 7 Resistive features awesome graphics on a MCU driven 7" TFT [...]

73

19/04/2024

mikromedia 7 Resistive

In search of smart GUI solution? Check out today's new smart display, featuring...   AWESOME GRAPHICS mikromedia 7 Resistive features awesome graphics on a MCU driven 7" TFT [...]

73

19/04/2024

6DOF IMU 21 Click

  6DOF IMU 21 Click is a compact add-on board perfect for applications requiring accurate orientation and movement detection. This board features the WSEN-ISDS (2536030320001) sensor from [...]

151

18/04/2024

mikromedia 4 for STM32F4 Resistive with frame

In search of smart GUI solution? Check out today's new smart display, featuring...   AWESOME GRAPHICS mikromedia 4 for STM32F4 Resistive with frame features awesome graphics [...]

229

17/04/2024

DIGI IN Click

DIGI IN Click is a compact add-board that converts industrial inputs into serialized SPI-compatible output. This board features the MAX22199, an octal industrial digital input from Analog De [...]

322

16/04/2024

10x10 RGB 2 Click

  10x10 RGB 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for creating vibrant LED displays and lighting solutions. This board features the IN-PC20TBT5R5G5B, an RGB LED with an advanced IC for [...]

375

15/04/2024

mikromedia 5 for STM32 Resistive

In search of smart GUI solution? Check out today's new smart display, featuring...   AWESOME GRAPHICS mikromedia 5 for STM32 Resistive features awesome graphics on a MCU dr [...]

479

12/04/2024

Light 3 Click

  Light 3 Click is a compact add-on board for precise ambient light measurement in automotive applications. This board features the OPT4003-Q1, an automotive-grade digital ambient light [...]

466

11/04/2024

mikromedia 3 for STM32F4 Resistive FPI with frame

In search of smart GUI solution? Check out today's new smart display, featuring...   AWESOME GRAPHICS mikromedia 3 for STM32F4 Resistive FPI with frame features awesome gr [...]

512

10/04/2024

Latest News

Archives

Science Week at MIKROE: What Would Industry...

HONORING INDUSTRY PIONEERS   This year, we're using the power of AI image generation to virtually "invite" five legendary figures from the embedded industry to visit MIKROE in 2024! Ea [...]

21

19/04/2024

Science Week at MIKROE: What Would Industry...

HONORING INDUSTRY PIONEERS   This year, we're using the power of AI image generation to virtually "invite" five legendary figures from the embedded industry to visit MIKROE in 2024! Ea [...]

21

19/04/2024

Click Boards™ Stole the Show at Embedded World...

World's leading exhibition Clicked with MIKROE   Embedded World 2024 was a resounding success for MIKROE! Over the three-day event, we welcomed a diverse audience of 5 [...]

281

16/04/2024

Three new Click boards™ incorporating Allegro’s...

  MIKROE and Allegro Partner to Launch New Click boards for Industrial Applications MIKROE partnered with Allegro MicroSystems to launch three new Click boards™ in Q1 20 [...]

524

11/04/2024

MIKROE Click boards™ Power Up NeoCortec's Smart...

Click boards™ Are Monitoring Air Quality on EW 2024   At Embedded World 2024, NeoCortec took environmental monitoring to the next level with a battery-powered sensor network built ent [...]

486

10/04/2024

504th dev board with mikroBUS™ socket!

Discover a new dev board featuring mikroBUS™ socket!   504 DEV BOARDS WITH mikroBUS™ SOCKET   Today, we present the 9th development board from GHI Electronics that has adopte [...]

495

09/04/2024

We have reached 1600 Click boards™!

  MOVING AT THE SPEED OF CLICK!   Today is a very special day - we are celebrating yet another major milestone. We are proud to announce that the 1600th Click board™ is brought [...]

162

08/04/2024

32.035 New Embedded Projects and 21 New Products!

21 NEW PRODUCTS IN MARCH One new product every day at 10 o'clock on mikroe.com   mikromedia 4 for STM32 Resistive CODEGRIP Update 1.7.0 [...]

549

02/04/2024

Buy selected Clicks for $3.14 - Happy Pi Day!

HAPPY Pi DAY!   Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference [...]

756

14/03/2024

Video tutorials

Archives

NECTO v6.1 with Microchip's XC Compilers |...

  Microchip's XC Compilers: leveraging their precision and efficiency to craft impeccably optimized embedded systems, driving innovation forward. NECTO Studio IDE will be [...]

508

21/03/2024

NECTO v6.1 with Microchip's XC Compilers |...

  Microchip's XC Compilers: leveraging their precision and efficiency to craft impeccably optimized embedded systems, driving innovation forward. NECTO Studio IDE will be [...]

508

21/03/2024

Building a Custom Gaming Controller| DIY...

  Pressing down on the joystick in a gaming console triggers an essential action, exemplifying the importance of tactile input in interfaces. The Thumbstick Click alongside Clicker [...]

697

15/03/2024

Building a Real-Time Data Dashboard | DIY...

  Explore data visually with the sophisticated electronic module utilized in various applications, such as monitoring environmental parameters or displaying system status. BarGraph [...]

730

08/03/2024

Prototyping Electronic Knob | DIY Embedded...

  By integrating electronic knobs, embedded design empowers users to dynamically manipulate process states, fostering user-centric functionality in embedded systems. Incorporating [...]

622

28/02/2024