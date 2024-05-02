Empowering Girls in ICT: Building the Future Together

WE WANT

MORE GIRLS

IN ICT! Last week we hosted a visit for 18 amazing girls from "Sveti Sava" Elementary School, in a small town nearby. These bright young minds came straight from the National Assembly, where they participated in the Girls in ICT Day celebration. This annual event, held every fourth Thursday in April, aims to inspire girls to pursue careers in technology, free from stereotypes, and driven by their own talents and interests.



MIKROE Opens Doors for Girls in ICT Day



INSPIRING STORIES FROM OUR COLLEGUES -

PANEL DISCUSSION At MIKROE, we echoed this message by hosting a special panel discussion featuring five of our inspiring female colleagues. These women shared their personal journeys in ICT, showcasing the vast array of "non-typical" roles available in the field. From accounting to the tech roles, the girls got a glimpse into the exciting possibilities that working in ICT offers.The girls asked questions throughout the discussion, gaining valuable insights into the daily lives of female professionals.

A GLIMPSE INTO THEIR FUTURE WORKPLACE -

COMPANY TOUR Following the discussion, we whisked the girls on a tour of our company. They saw firsthand the inner workings of our production department, learned about the revolutionary Planet Debug concept, and maybe even caught a glimpse of their future workplaces! After all, who knows – maybe some of these young minds will one day be shaping the future of technology at MIKROE.

A SMALL GET TOGETHER

AT MIKROE CAFE To wrap up the day, we all enjoyed a relaxing break in our very own MIKROE Cafe. It was a fantastic opportunity to connect, ask questions, and spark a passion for ICT in these future leaders. At MIKROE, we believe that girls are the future of technology. We're committed to creating a supportive and encouraging environment where they can explore their talents and build incredible careers in ICT.



WANT TO PURSUE CAREER IN ICT?



Join our Interns’ Lab. You will work on challenging projects and have our most experienced engineers as mentors. It’s an opportunity to showcase your skills, and perhaps start a career.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

