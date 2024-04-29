DIGI IN 2 Click - high-performance octal industrial sink/source digital input

Convert high-voltage industrial signals to logic levels with MAX22196 for enhanced control systems

DIGI IN 2 Click is a compact add-on board that simplifies the industrial control system by converting high-voltage industrial signals (8V-24V) into logic-level outputs. This solution is based on the MAX22196, a high-performance octal industrial sink/source digital input IC from Analog Devices.

KEY FEATURES:

Universal input compatibility: Interface with eight industrial inputs ranging from 8V to 24V.

Interface with eight industrial inputs ranging from 8V to 24V. Configurable sink/source inputs: Choose between sinking or sourcing configurations with built-in current limiters for maximum versatility and adherence to IEC 61131-2 standards.

Choose between sinking or sourcing configurations with built-in current limiters for maximum versatility and adherence to IEC 61131-2 standards. On-chip 5V regulator: Provides a stable 5V supply with up to 20mA of load current.

Provides a stable 5V supply with up to 20mA of load current. Flexible power options: Operates on a field supply ranging from 8V to 24V for easy integration into existing systems.

Operates on a field supply ranging from 8V to 24V for easy integration into existing systems. High-speed serial communication: Supports SPI communication up to 12MHz for efficient data transfer.

Real-time input status monitoring: A 3x3 yellow LED matrix provides a clear visual indication of the state of each digital input.

APPLICATIONS:



Allows PLCs to safely interface with high-voltage industrial signals and convert them to logic levels for controlling machinery and processes.

Enable easy integration of various factory sensors and actuators to automate production lines .

. Allows for accurate monitoring and control of various process parameters in industrial environments, such as temperature, pressure, and flow.



E mbedded W iki:



Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about DIGI IN 2 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

