Building a Custom Gaming Controller| DIY Embedded Project!

Pressing down on the joystick in a gaming console triggers an essential action, exemplifying the importance of tactile input in interfaces. The Thumbstick Click alongside Clicker 4 enhances user experience by incorporating tactile feedback, making interactions intuitive and efficient in embedded devices.



Learn the essential steps in the embedded: from idea to diving into documentation, and finally, bringing your concept to life with a prototype. In this episode, we delve into leveraging EmbeddedWiki as a powerful learning platform to explore embedded projects. Additionally, we harness the capabilities of NECTO as our coding environment to swiftly prototype and implement these solutions. Tune in for an insightful journey into the world of embedded systems!

Tactile Triumph

Prototype containing Thumbstick Click, Clicker 4 for STM32F4 and LiPo battery offers a gateway to captivating In the realm of gaming, players often overlook the subtle significance of activating an action with a simple press of a controller input, akin to the hidden mechanics behind a certain video game's gesture system. Understanding the psychology and ergonomics behind such interactions can reveal insights into user experience design and human-computer interaction in gaming. The Thumbstick Click, a ubiquitous feature in modern controllers, serves as a prime example of this, influencing player immersion and gameplay dynamics. Ready to revolutionize your embedded projects? Make sure to check out the Click boards™ from the similar category!

Embedded Wiki

EmbeddedWiki is world's largest embedded projects platform, made with pre-designed and standardized hardware and software solutions that serves as a starting point for developing customized products or applications. This platform is made by MikroElektronika (MIKROE), a company dedicated to saving time and standardization in the embedded industry, from 2001.

NECTO Studio

We remind you that NECTO Studio IDE is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page.



The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity.



