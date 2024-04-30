Accel&Qvar Click - precise acceleration measurement and electric charge variation detection

Your One-for-All solution for precise motion and electric charge detection based on the LIS2DUXS12



Accel&Qvar Click is a compact add-on board that empowers developers with high-accuracy acceleration measurement and electric charge variation detection capabilities. This solution is based on the LIS2DUXS12, an ultra-low-power 3-axis accelerometer with Qvar, AI, and anti-aliasing from STMicroelectronics.



KEY FEATURES:



Ultra-low-power consumption: Extends battery life in portable devices.



Extends battery life in portable devices. Qvar technology: Enhances user interaction by enabling touch, press, and swipe detection functionalities.



Enhances user interaction by enabling touch, press, and swipe detection functionalities. Anti-aliasing filter: Ensures accurate signal reproduction by eliminating unwanted high-frequency noise from the captured data.



Ensures accurate signal reproduction by eliminating unwanted high-frequency noise from the captured data. Adjustable measurement range (±2g to ±16g): Allows you to tailor the sensor to detect both subtle movements (e.g., ±2g for tilt sensing) and strong accelerations (e.g., ±16g for impact detection).



Allows you to tailor the sensor to detect both subtle movements (e.g., ±2g for tilt sensing) and strong accelerations (e.g., ±16g for impact detection). Output data rate (ODR) up to 800Hz: Captures motion data at high speeds (up to 800 times per second), enabling detailed analysis of rapid movements.



Captures motion data at high speeds (up to 800 times per second), enabling detailed analysis of rapid movements. High performance: Delivers reliable and accurate motion sensing for various applications.



Delivers reliable and accurate motion sensing for various applications. Multiple operating modes: Provides control over factors like power consumption and measurement resolution, allowing you to optimize the sensor for your specific needs.



Provides control over factors like power consumption and measurement resolution, allowing you to optimize the sensor for your specific needs. Selectable interface: Offers flexibility for integration with different development platforms.



Offers flexibility for integration with different development platforms. Interrupt capability: Enables real-time response to motion events, allowing the device to react instantly to changes in acceleration.



APPLICATIONS:



Integrate motion detection and gesture recognition into wearables like fitness trackers.

like fitness trackers. Measure subtle movements that are valuable for developing portable healthcare devices that monitor gait analysis, posture correction, or other physical activities.

that monitor gait analysis, posture correction, or other physical activities. Create intuitive user interfaces that respond to gestures like swipes and taps.



E mbedded W iki:



Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!

For more information about Accel&Qvar Click visit the official product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

