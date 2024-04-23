Pioneer Of The First Commercially Available Microcontroller Pays Us a Visit!

LET'S GET TO KNOW THE INVENTOR

OF THE MICROCONTROLLER

This week, we're using the power of AI image generation to virtually "invite" five legendary figures from the embedded industry to visit MIKROE in 2024!

Today we are "visited" by Gary Boone - the inventor of microcontrollers. Let's take a moment to remember his work, realize his importance, and see what links us back to him.



IMAGINE OUR WORLD WITHOUT MCU s !



Without Gary Boone's invention, we wouldn't have invented our open mcu/processor socket & add-on board standard SiBRAIN, which makes swapping out microcontrollers on a development board extremly simple.

Gary Boone is credited with inventing the Texas Instruments TMS1000 microcontroller in 1971, independently of other contemporaneous efforts. His design, using a single chip, integrated CPU, memory, and I/O interfaces, revolutionized electronics, enabling the development of countless devices, from cars to appliances.

Gary Boone – Inventor of the comercial microcontroller



NOW, IT'S YOUR TURN TO PIONEER!



