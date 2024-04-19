Pioneer Week at MIKROE: What Would Industry Pioneers Look Like in 2024!

HONORING INDUSTRY PIONEERS

This year, we're using the power of AI image generation to virtually "invite" five legendary figures from the embedded industry to visit MIKROE in 2024! Each day, we'll unveil the AI-generated image of a pioneer, from the father of the PCB to the world's first programmer. See how these historical figures might look if they visited MIKROE today!



Join us daily to see how AI is used beyond entertainment and into the realm of education, learn about the incredible contributions these pioneers made to the field we love, and take advantage of amazing deals on MIKROE products.

ENJOY A SPECIAL

20% DISCOUNT ON

2500+ PRODUCTS



This offer will be valid from April 22nd until April 25th. Visit us next week and don't miss this unique opportunity to explore the past, present, and future of embedded systems at MIKROE!



ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

