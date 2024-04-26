The Man Who Laid The Foundation Of AI Visits MIKROE

LET'S GET TO KNOW THE MAN WHO LAID

THE FOUNDATION OF AI

This week, we're using the power of AI image generation to virtually "invite" five legendary figures from the embedded industry to visit MIKROE in 2024! Join us daily to see how AI is used beyond entertainment and into the realm of education, and see how these historical figures might look if they visited MIKROE today

Today we are "visited" by Alan Turing - a man who laid the foundation of Artificial Intelligence. Let's take a moment to remember his work, realize his importance, and see what links us back to him.



AI - A FRIEND OR THE ENEMY?



We've already shown you the incredible power of AI by bringing these historical figures to life. But AI's impact goes far beyond cool pictures! At MIKROE, we use AI to generate thousands of new embedded projects every single day. This is what allows our EmbeddedWiki platform to be the world's largest, boasting over a million ready-to-use projects! Behind this groundbreaking technology lies the work of Alan Turing, a true visionary. He was a mathematician, logician, and cryptanalyst. His work during WWII, breaking the German Enigma code, saved countless lives. Turing's theoretical work laid the foundation for the the compilers, programming languages, and of course, the AI that's shaping our world today.

Alan Turing – mathematician, logician, and cryptanalyst



NOW, IT'S YOUR TURN TO PIONEER!



Our time-saving tools will get you started developing your next embedded project! To help you on this journey, we're giving a 20% DISCOUNT ON 2500+ PRODUCTS!

This offer is valid until April 29th at 10 AM CET. Be sure to visit our shop, and do not miss out on this great deal!

Your MIKROE

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.