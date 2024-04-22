The Inventor Of The Printed Circuit Board Visits MIKROE!

LET'S GET TO KNOW THE INVENTOR

OF THE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD

This week, we're using the power of AI image generation to virtually "invite" five legendary figures from the embedded industry to visit MIKROE in 2024! Each day, we'll unveil the AI-generated image of a pioneer, from the father of the PCB to the world's first programmer. See how these historical figures might look if they visited MIKROE today!

Today we are "visited" by Paul Eisler - the inventor of printed circuit board. Let's take a moment to remember his work, realize his importance, and see what links us back to him.



Imagine our world without PCB s !



Can you imagine? We wouldn't be able to make any of our 2500+ amazing hardware products in 5 different categories - dev boards, smart displays, programmers/debuggers, SiBRAIN MCU cards and 1600+ Click peripheral boards. That's why we're starting this journey by honoring the inventor of the PCB himself, Paul Eisler.

Back in 1936, this brilliant Austrian engineer named Paul Eisler invented the printed circuit board. This revolutionary concept of embedding electrical components on a board of insulating material transformed electronics manufacturing, enabling smaller, more efficient devices. Eisler's innovation remains fundamental in modern technology.

Paul Eisler – Inventor of the printed circuit board

