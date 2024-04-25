World's First Programmer Was a Woman? Meet Ada Lovelace.

LET'S GET TO KNOW THE

WORLD'S FIRST PROGRAMMER

This week, we're using the power of AI image generation to virtually "invite" five legendary figures from the embedded industry to visit MIKROE in 2024! Join us daily to see how AI is used beyond entertainment and into the realm of education, and see how these historical figures might look if they visited MIKROE today

Today we are "visited" by Ada Lovelace - world's first programmer. Let's take a moment to remember her work, realize her importance, and see what links us back to her.



WORLD'S FIRST PROGRAMMER WAS A WOMAN?



Ada Lovelace, a brilliant mathematician and writer from the 19th century, is credited with creating the first algorithm for Charles Babbage's Analytical Engine. Her work laid the groundwork for modern computing, and she continues to inspire generations of programmers. We are proud to see more and more women shaping the future of the embedded industry. In fact, at MIKROE, 30% of our management team is female! We actively support initiatives that encourage young girls and women to pursue careers in STEM fields, including embedded systems.

Ada Lovelace – world's first programmer



NOW, IT'S YOUR TURN TO PIONEER!



