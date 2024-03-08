Building a Real-Time Data Dashboard | DIY Embedded Project!

Explore data visually with the sophisticated electronic module utilized in various applications, such as monitoring environmental parameters or displaying system status. BarGraph 3 Click alongside Clicker 4 enhances visualization of data, incorporating it into your embedded device enriches user experience and improves data comprehension.



Learn the essential steps in the embedded: from idea to diving into documentation, and finally, bringing your concept to life with a prototype. In this episode, we delve into leveraging EmbeddedWiki as a powerful learning platform to explore embedded projects. Additionally, we harness the capabilities of NECTO as our coding environment to swiftly prototype and implement these solutions. Tune in for an insightful journey into the world of embedded systems!

Glowing Data Tool!

Prototype containing BarGraph 3 Click, Clicker 4 for PIC18F and LiPo battery offers a gateway to captivating visual data representation in embedded systems. With its seamless integration and precise output, it elevates user experience to new heights. From monitoring sensor readings to displaying system statuses, its versatility knows no bounds. Ready to revolutionize your embedded projects? Make sure to check out the Click boards™ from the similar category!

Embedded Wiki

EmbeddedWiki is world's largest embedded projects platform, made with pre-designed and standardized hardware and software solutions that serves as a starting point for developing customized products or applications. This platform is made by MikroElektronika (MIKROE), a company dedicated to saving time and standardization in the embedded industry, from 2001.

NECTO Studio

We remind you that NECTO Studio IDE is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page.



The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity.



