MICRF RX Click - ASK/OOK 315MHz RF receiver with RSSI and squelch capabilities

Long-range MICRF220-based 315MHz ASK/OOK RF receiver Click board™



MICRF RX Click, a compact MICRF220-based ASK/OOK RF receiver Click board™, delivers top-notch performance at 315MHz. Perfect for low-power wireless projects, the MICRF RX Click features RSSI, squelch, and -110dBm sensitivity for robust data reception.



KEY FEATURES:



High-performance RF receiver: Reliable data reception even in challenging environments.



Reliable data reception even in challenging environments. ASK/OOK modulation support: Works with common low-power wireless protocols for easy integration.



Works with common low-power wireless protocols for easy integration. Optimized for 315MHz frequency: Ideal for applications operating in this specific band, like remote keyless entry systems.



Ideal for applications operating in this specific band, like remote keyless entry systems. High sensitivity: Captures weak signals from extended ranges, ensuring robust data reception.



Captures weak signals from extended ranges, ensuring robust data reception. Adjustable demodulator filter bandwidth: Fine-tunes performance for different data rates and noise environments.



Fine-tunes performance for different data rates and noise environments. Low-power shutdown mode: Minimizes energy consumption during idle periods.



Minimizes energy consumption during idle periods. Squelch function : Reduces unwanted noise and interference, improving data integrity and signal clarity.



: Reduces unwanted noise and interference, improving data integrity and signal clarity. Internal/external antenna selection: Provides flexibility for various antenna configurations.



Provides flexibility for various antenna configurations. Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI): Offers valuable insights into signal strength, aiding in optimal antenna placement and maximizing reception range.



APPLICATIONS:

Achieve reliable, low-power wireless communication for remote keyless entry (RKE). Receive data from tire pressure sensors in Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), helping monitor tire health for improved safety and fuel efficiency. Simplify wireless control of various low-power automation devices like lights, switches, or garage doors.







For more information about MICRF RX Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

