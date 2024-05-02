Air Quality 11 Click - monitor and analyze indoor air quality

Track indoor air conditions with the ENS161-powered Air Quality 11 Click board™

Air Quality 11 Click is a compact add-on board designed to monitor and analyze the air you breathe indoors. This board integrates the ENS161, a high-sensitivity multi-gas sensor from ScioSense, based on the Metal Oxide (MOX) technology to detect a wide range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

KEY FEATURES:

High-sensitivity VOC detection: Uses a Metal Oxide (MOX) sensor for accurate and sensitive detection of a wide range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) commonly found in indoor air.

Flexible communication options: Supports both I2C and SPI communication protocols, allowing easy integration with various MCUs.

Configurable I2C address: Simplifies integration with multiple sensors on the same I2C bus by enabling address selection for the Air Quality 11 Click.

Standardized Air Quality Indices (AQI): Calculates AQI values compliant with global standards like UBA (Umweltbundesamt - German Environment Agency) and relative AQI, providing a clear and easy-to-understand measure of air quality.

Intelligent data processing: Uses advanced algorithms to process raw sensor data, ensuring accurate and reliable AQI calculations.

Features an interrupt function that alerts the host MCU whenever new air quality data is available.

APPLICATIONS:



Provide real-time air quality data in IoT devices, enabling remote monitoring and automation.

Alert wearable users about potentially harmful pollutant levels in the air.

Automatically control ventilation, air purifiers, and other devices in smart home systems to maintain healthy indoor air quality.

Optimize performance and provide feedback on indoor air quality in HVAC systems.



EmbeddedWiki:



Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Air Quality 11 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

