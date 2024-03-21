NECTO v6.1 with Microchip's XC Compilers | Explained!

Microchip's XC Compilers: leveraging their precision and efficiency to craft impeccably optimized embedded systems, driving innovation forward. NECTO Studio IDE will be enhanced with Microchip's XC Compilers, offering advanced development capabilities for efficient embedded systems programming.



We are excited to present you with the next update - integration of Microchip's XC compilers into NECTO Studio IDE - and we hope you'll like it! This exact update will be out in two weeks, so be sure to check out this version of NECTO Studio IDE in action!

How to get started?

When it comes to explaining on how to use those set of compilers, video is always a go-to solution! So, if you want to develop an embedded project based on PIC microcontrollers, Microchip's XC compilers and NECTO Studio as an IDE, this video tutorial we published could be your friend, and help build embedded product you always wanted!



After watching the video tutorial, you will know how to:

properly configure the IDE environment with Microchip's XC compilers for your next project

create a simple project based on the Microchip's XC compilers

create a complex project based on the Microchip's XC compilers and the mikroSDK set of libraries

Three XC compilers: Your choice!

NECTO Studio IDE, being versatile player in the embedded industry, has multiple compilers at customer's disposal. Microchip's XC compilers, in essence, are a set of three compilers in total: XC8, XC16 and XC32 (8,16 and 32-bit architectures of microcontrollers from Microchip Technology, respectively). That being said, you are free to choose from three versions of Microchip's XC compilers within NECTO Studio IDE as well, which will get you started with bare-metal as well as mikroSDK-centric embedded projects!

ABOUT NECTO STUDIO IDE

NECTO Studio IDE is a multi-architectural, cross-platform, SDK-centric integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board™ applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE