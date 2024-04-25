MICRF RX 2 Click - ASK/OOK 433MHz RF receiver with with Auto-Poll and RSSI capabilities

High-sensitivity MICRF219A-based 433MHz ASK/OOK RF receiver Click board™



MICRF RX 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for remote control applications requiring high sensitivity. Ideal for projects like remote keyless entry, tire pressure monitoring, and remote actuation systems, this Click board™ features the MICRF219A, a top-performing ASK/OOK 433MHz receiver chip from Microchip.



KEY FEATURES:



High-performance RF receiver: Reliable data reception even in challenging environments.



Reliable data reception even in challenging environments. ASK/OOK modulation support: Works seamlessly with devices using Amplitude-Shift Keying (ASK) or On-Off Keying (OOK) modulation at the optimal frequency of 433MHz.



Works seamlessly with devices using Amplitude-Shift Keying (ASK) or On-Off Keying (OOK) modulation at the optimal frequency of 433MHz. Adjustable demodulator filter bandwidth: Fine-tune the filter bandwidth to match your specific data rate requirements, supporting a wide range up to 20kbps.



Fine-tune the filter bandwidth to match your specific data rate requirements, supporting a wide range up to 20kbps. Low-power shutdown mode: Minimizes energy consumption during idle periods.



Minimizes energy consumption during idle periods. Auto-Polling Capability: Simplifies communication by automatically requesting data from connected transmitters at regular intervals.



Simplifies communication by automatically requesting data from connected transmitters at regular intervals. Internal/external antenna selection: Provides flexibility for various antenna configurations.



Provides flexibility for various antenna configurations. Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI): Offers valuable insights into signal strength, aiding in optimal antenna placement and maximizing reception range.

APPLICATIONS:

Achieve reliable, low-power wireless communication for remote keyless entry (RKE). Receive data from tire pressure sensors in Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), helping monitor tire health for improved safety and fuel efficiency. Simplify wireless control of various low-power automation devices like lights, switches, or garage doors.

E mbedded W iki:

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.





For more information about MICRF RX 2 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE