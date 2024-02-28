Prototyping Electronic Knob | DIY Embedded Project!

By integrating electronic knobs, embedded design empowers users to dynamically manipulate process states, fostering user-centric functionality in embedded systems. Incorporating Rotary R 2 Click into your embedded device opens a realm of possibilities, blending tactile control with innovative functionality for an immersive user experience.



This YouTube episode will provide you with info on how to close the embedded loop: get an idea, find and read documentation about the idea and subsequently build a prototype! For this particular episode, EmbeddedWiki is being used as the platform for learning more about how to control and visually indicate the state of certain processes in your embedded design and NECTO is being used as a coding environment for prototyping this solution.

Embedded Wiki

EmbeddedWiki is world's largest embedded projects platform, made with pre-designed and standardized hardware and software solutions that serves as a starting point for developing customized products or applications. This platform is made by MikroElektronika (MIKROE), a company dedicated to saving time and standardization in the embedded industry, from 2001.

NECTO Studio

We remind you that NECTO Studio IDE is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page. The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio. These tutorials will serve as invaluable resources, accelerating the learning curve and reducing the barriers to entry for our products. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity.



Moreover, these tutorials foster a stronger connection between our customers and our brand, as they appreciate the support and resources we provide to help them SUCCEED!



