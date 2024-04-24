In search of smart GUI solution?

Check out today's new smart display, featuring...



AWESOME

GRAPHICS mikromedia 4 for STM32F7 Resistive features awesome graphics on a MCU driven 4.3" TFT display. This display is a true-color display with a resitive touch panel as the most distinctive feature of the mikromedia 4. The display has a resolution of 480 by 272 pixels, and it can show up to 16.7M colors.

Because of the fact that this smart display can be implemented directly into any project, and you can actually develop-on & build-in the same board, with no additional hardware modifications required, it will truly enable you to save your time. TIME

SAVING

POWERFUL

MCU The powerful 32-bit STM32F746ZGT6 microcontroller, produced by STMicroelectronics, provides sufficient processing power even for the most demanding tasks.

Equipped with USB, motion sensor, Flash memory, voltage reference, MP3 decoder, battery charging, SD card reader and much more, makes mikromedia a perfect solution. Two standardized 1x26 pin headers expose the available MCU pins to the user, adding another layer of expandability. RICH WITH

PERIPHERALS

MASTER GUI APPS WITH mikromedia AND NECTO

Once you get the board, download NECTO Studio, and you are ready to start writing your GUI projects! Choose between several compilers for the specific MCU which is on the mikromedia device, and start using one of the most popular graphics library in the embedded industry - LVGL graphics library, an integral part of NECTO Studio.



NECTO Studio is a multi-architectural, multi-vendor, cross-platform integrated, advanced IDE for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board™ applications and GUIs for embedded devices.



For more information about the feature-rich mikromedia 4 for STM32F7 Resistive, please visit the product page.



And if you want to scale it up, connectivity can be further expanded with mikroBUS™ shuttle, allowing you to use the biggest add-on board collection in the world - Click boards™. This product line of 1600+ application specific boards is based on mikroBUS™ standard, and has 11 categories you can choose from: Audio & Voice, Clock & Timing, Display & LED, HMI, Interface, Mixed Signal, Motor Control, Power Management, Sensors, Storage and Wireless Connectivity.

ABOUT Mikromedia

mikromedia is MIKROE's smart display product line with 100+ mikromedia smart displays. They come in different sizes, mounting types, and technologies. You can implement it directly into any project with no additional hardware modifications required. For many applications, the addition of a stylish enclosure will turn a mikromedia development board into a fully functional, high-performance, feature-rich device. A choice of powerful MCU platforms provides sufficient processing power for the most demanding tasks, ensuring fluid graphical performance and glitch-free audio reproduction.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.