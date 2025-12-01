PMIC 2 Click designed for energy harvesting in low-power applications

Power your low-power devices autonomously by harvesting energy from light, kinetic, thermal, and electromagnetic sources with NEH7100

PMIC 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for energy harvesting in low-power applications. It enables the collection and storage of energy from various sources to power electronic devices autonomously and is based on the NEH7100, an inductorless power management IC from Nexperia.

Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Versatile Energy Harvesting: Supports a wide range of energy sources, including light, kinetic, thermal, and electromagnetic energy

Supports a wide range of energy sources, including light, kinetic, thermal, and electromagnetic energy Advanced MPPT: Uses a hill-climbing algorithm for maximum power point tracking to optimize energy collection

Uses a hill-climbing algorithm for maximum power point tracking to optimize energy collection USB Charging: Supports charging via USB up to 200mA

Supports charging via USB up to 200mA LDO/Load Switch: Integrates a low-dropout regulator and a load switch for efficient power management

Integrates a low-dropout regulator and a load switch for efficient power management Storage Element Protection: Includes built-in protection for the energy storage element (e.g., battery, capacitor)

Includes built-in protection for the energy storage element (e.g., battery, capacitor) Flexible Configuration: Can be configured via hard-coding jumpers or an I2C interface

Enables battery-free operation of remote controls

Powers wireless keyboards, mice, and other peripherals

keyboards, mice, and other Provides a power source for sensors in remote or hard-to-reach locations

in remote or hard-to-reach locations Powers sensors inside car tires

Charges smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearable electronics from ambient energy sources

from ambient energy sources Supplies power to IoT devices where a wired power source is not available

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



