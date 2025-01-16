Smart Home Automation: GUI-Centric Control with mikromedia and NECTO Studio



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



Setting up NECTO Studio for GUI-based smart home development .

. An introduction to the mikromedia hardware platform for building responsive and engaging user interfaces.

for building responsive and engaging user interfaces. Step-by-step instructions for creating Complex Designer Projects with the LVGL graphics framework.

with the graphics framework. Techniques for connecting and managing smart home devices through GUI controls.

How to test and refine GUI-centric smart home applications for real-world functionality.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Overview of smart home automation and the role of GUIs in device control.

Key features of NECTO Studio and mikromedia for GUI development. 13:05 - 13:15 (EDT) Understanding the mikromedia Platform and LVGL Framework

Overview of mikromedia hardware and its integration with NECTO Studio.

Introduction to LVGL: building blocks of modern graphical interfaces. 13:15 - 13:40 (EDT) Creating a GUI Application for Smart Home Automation

Starting a Complex Designer Project in NECTO Studio.

Designing buttons, sliders, and other interactive components using LVGL.

Managing communication between the GUI and smart home devices. 13:40 - 13:45 (EDT) Live Demonstration

A hands-on example of building and testing a smart home control panel with NECTO Studio and Mikromedia.

Adding and configuring features such as device status indicators and real-time controls. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Solutions for common challenges in GUI development for smart home applications.

Discussion of advanced use cases and best practices.

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.