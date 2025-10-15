Charger 30 Click designed for single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer battery charging and system power management

Extend battery life and reduce charging time with the MP2731

Charger 30 Click is a compact add-on board designed for single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer battery charging and system power management. It is based on the MP2731, a 4.5A switch-mode battery charge management device from Monolithic Power Systems (MPS).

KEY FEATURES:



Synchronous Switching: Lowers impedance for improved efficiency and reduced heat generation during charging

Lowers impedance for improved efficiency and reduced heat generation during charging NVDC System Power Path Management: The Non-Volatile Dual Control (NVDC) power path automatically selects the appropriate power source for the system, ensuring continuous operation even when the battery is removed or fails

The Non-Volatile Dual Control (NVDC) power path automatically selects the appropriate power source for the system, ensuring continuous operation even when the battery is removed or fails Fast Charging: Delivers up to 4.5A of output current, which shortens charging time

Delivers up to 4.5A of output current, which shortens charging time Wide Input Voltage Range: Supports an input voltage from 3.7V to 16V

Supports an input voltage from 3.7V to 16V I2C Interface: Allows for full configuration and control of charging parameters, system settings, and USB On-The-Go (OTG) functionality

Allows for full configuration and control of charging parameters, system settings, and USB On-The-Go (OTG) functionality Safety Switches: Includes a charge enable and a BATTERY switch for safe isolation of the battery or for performing a system reset

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for battery charging and power management in portable devices like smartphones, tablets, and wireless cameras

like smartphones, tablets, and wireless cameras Suitable for any battery-powered embedded systems that requires reliable and efficient charging

that requires reliable and efficient charging Provides OTG functionality for devices that need to act as a host and power other USB devices

for devices that need to act as a host and power other USB devices Applications where safety and flexible power management are critical

