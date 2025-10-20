Thumbstick 2 Click provides two-axis joystick control with an integrated push button and haptic feedback

Add precise two-axis joystick control with tactile feedback using the THB001P and VZ43FC1B5640007L

Thumbstick 2 Click is a compact add-on board that provides precise two-axis joystick control with an integrated push button and haptic feedback. It is based on the THB001P, a high-quality two-axis joystick from C&K Components.

KEY FEATURES:



Two-Axis Joystick: Provides precise control over X and Y axes

Provides precise control over X and Y axes Integrated Push Button: Offers a discrete input for button presses

Offers a discrete input for button presses Haptic Feedback: Features an integrated VZ43FC1B5640007L vibration motor for tactile feedback

Features an integrated VZ43FC1B5640007L vibration motor for tactile feedback 12-bit A/D Converter: Uses the MCP3202 to digitize angular displacement and position

Uses the MCP3202 to digitize angular displacement and position SPI Communication: The ADC communicates via the SPI interface

The ADC communicates via the SPI interface PWM Control for Haptics: The vibration motor's intensity and duration can be adjusted via PWM

APPLICATIONS:



Provides intuitive control for various Human-Machine Interfaces ( HMIs )

) Suitable for remote controls, drones, or other handheld devices

Enables precise input for video games

Offers a user-friendly input method in assistive devices

Used for precise positioning and control in industrial machinery

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Thumbstick 2 Click visit the official product page.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



