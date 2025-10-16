Smart Buck 8 Click providing a high-current adjustable step-down power solution for embedded systems

Add flexible high-current step-down power for embedded systems with the TPS6286B08

Smart Buck 8 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a high-current step-down power solution for embedded systems. It's based on the TPS6286B08, a high-frequency synchronous 8A step-down converter with an I2C interface from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

High-Current 8A Step-Down Converter: Delivers up to 8A of output current for demanding loads

Wide Input Voltage Range: Supports an input voltage from 2.4V to 5.5V

Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS): The output voltage is adjustable from 0.4V to 1.675V in fine 5mV steps via I2C

Excellent Transient Response: Features DCS-Control architecture for quick and stable response to load changes

Start-up Voltage: Has a low start-up voltage of 0.9V

Integrated Protections: Includes HICCUP short-circuit protection and thermal shutdown for enhanced safety

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for powering the core voltages of FPGAs, CPUs, ASICs, and DSPs

Suitable for applications with high power requirements, such as machine vision cameras, IP network cameras, and solid-state drives (SSDs)

Any embedded system requiring a compact, high-current, and configurable power solution

For more information about Smart Buck 8 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



