Smart Energy Controller with Energy Meter, Voltage, Current, and Relay Clicks in NECTO!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



How to integrate and use Energy Meter , Voltage , Current , and Relay Clicks to measure and control energy parameters.

, , , and to measure and control energy parameters. Hands-on techniques for visualizing real-time data with NECTO Studio’s Plot feature to represent values like voltage, current, and energy consumption.

to represent values like voltage, current, and energy consumption. Configuring a Smart Energy Controller to monitor energy metrics and control devices remotely using Relay Clicks .

to monitor energy metrics and control devices remotely using . Best practices for creating efficient and effective energy management systems using Click boards™ and NECTO Studio IDE.

and NECTO Studio IDE. How to optimize your energy system for real-time control and monitoring of energy use.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Setting the stage for an in-depth look at smart energy control. 13:05 - 13:10 (EDT) Overview of Energy Management Systems

How energy meters and smart controllers help in energy optimization and management. 13:10 - 13:20 (EDT) Exploring Clicks for Energy Management

Understanding the functionality of Energy Meter, Voltage, Current, and Relay Clicks.

Hands-on setup of the components in NECTO Studio. 13:20 - 13:45 (EDT) Live Demonstration of the Smart Energy Controller

Configuring the hardware and Click boards™ in NECTO Studio.

Visualizing energy values and controlling relays using the Plot feature. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Answering your questions and exploring advanced energy management techniques with NECTO Studio.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.