ECC608 Trust Click designed for hardware-rooted security and cloud authentication (Trust&GO, TrustFLEX, and TrustMANAGER)

Add hardware-rooted security for IoT devices with built-in key protection and authenticated cloud connectivity

ECC608 Trust Click is a compact add-on board designed to demonstrate multiple approaches to secure identity management, hardware-based key protection, and authenticated cloud connectivity. It is based on three devices from Microchip: ATECC608C-TNGTLS, ATECC608C-TFLXTLS, and ECC608-TMNGTLS.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Multiple Security Models: Allows evaluation of Trust&GO (fixed-credential authentication), TrustFLEX (customizable PKI implementations), and TrustMANAGER (cloud-managed certificate lifecycle models) within the same hardware environment

Allows evaluation of Trust&GO (fixed-credential authentication), TrustFLEX (customizable PKI implementations), and TrustMANAGER (cloud-managed certificate lifecycle models) within the same hardware environment Secure Element: Based on the ATECC608C family of crypto-authentication devices, providing a hardware root of trust

Based on the ATECC608C family of crypto-authentication devices, providing a hardware root of trust Communication Interface: Uses I2C communication with individually assigned slave addresses

Uses I2C communication with individually assigned slave addresses Dual-Voltage Support: Supports a dual-voltage option for flexible integration into different systems

Supports a dual-voltage option for flexible integration into different systems High-Level Security: Enables hardware-based key protection and authenticated cloud connectivity

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for securing IoT nodes and edge devices that require hardware-rooted security for authentication

and edge devices that require for authentication Suitable for industrial equipment and connected consumer devices where securing intellectual property and preventing cloning is essential

and where securing intellectual property and preventing cloning is essential Excellent for long-lifecycle systems that require cloud-managed certificate renewal and secure updates

that require cloud-managed certificate renewal and secure updates Used for practical evaluation of different secure identity management and PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) strategies



For more information about ECC608 Trust Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1900+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE