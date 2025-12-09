We have reached 1900 Click boards™!

MOVING AT THE
SPEED OF CLICK!
Today is a very special day - we are celebrating yet another major milestone. We are proud to announce that the 1900th Click board™ is brought to light - say hello to PAC1811 Click. For the next 24 hours, enjoy a special 19% discount on all Click boards™! It's our way of saying thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with us!
Fun Facts About the Latest 100 Clicks!
MOVING AT THE SPEED OF CLICK
We're moving at the standard Click pace,
so it took less than 8 months to go from 1800 to 1900!
CLICK SNAP & ClickID
Half of the last 100 Click boards™ feature Click Snap which helps you reduce size, weight,
and power consumption for final phase prototyping, and all of them
feature ClickID which enables Click boards™ to introduce themselves on Linux OS.
COMPLEX PROJECTS
Out of these 100, the majority of Clicks belong to the following categories:
Power Management, Wireless Connectivity, and Sensors.
OLD & NEW PARTNERSHIPS
25% of the last 100 Click boards™ were created through partnership projects, reinforcing how essential collaboration is to our growth. We continued building with industry leaders like Microchip, Allegro Microsystems, Toshiba, u-blox, Quectel, TE Connectivity, Sensirion, etc, and expanded our ecosystem with new partners such as Nexperia and Lantronix.
Click boards™ THAT STAND OUT
This batch also brings notable tech advances: Grid-EYE 3 Click adds narrow-type IR array sensing, BLDC FOC 2 Click upgrades BLDC control with advanced FOC, IPS Display 3 Click delivers a 0.99" IPS TFT interface, XPort EDGE Click introduces an embedded Ethernet gateway with Percepxion™ edge intelligence, and Smart NFC Click combines NFC/RFID with integrated Wi-Fi and WPAN.
ENJOY A SPECIAL 19% DISCOUNT
ON 1900 Click boards™
This offer is valid until the next product release - December 10th at 10 AM CET. Be sure to visit our shop, and do not miss out on this great deal!
LET'S GO DOWN THE MEMORY LANE
TOGETHER...
A CHAMPION MILESTONE:
1500th Click boards™
Last year we've celebrated the release of 1500th Click board™. We celebrated as if we were opening a world championship. A massive 1.5k circle banner was unveiled, symbolizing the vast and diverse range of Click boards™ we offer.
MAKING HISTORY:
The day we have reached 1000 Click boards™
On April 28th, 2021, we have prepared a special 1000 Click boards™ webpage where you can learn everything about our road to 1000th Click board™, the exclusive interview with our CEO and founder of mikroBUS™ standard Mr. Nebojsa Matic.
ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™
Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1900+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.
Your MIKROE