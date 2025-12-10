DAC 21 Click designed as octal voltage output DAC with MTP memory for analog signal generation

Achieve multi-channel digital-to-analog signal generation with the MCP47CMB28

DAC 21 Click is a compact add-on board that provides multi-channel digital-to-analog signal generation. It is based on the MCP47CMB28, a 12-bit octal voltage output DAC from Microchip.

KEY FEATURES:



Octal Output DAC: Integrates eight independent buffered channels for multi-channel analog signal generation

Integrates eight independent buffered channels for multi-channel analog signal generation High Resolution and Performance: Offers 12-bit resolution with an excellent 1 LSB INL (Integral Nonlinearity) performance

Offers 12-bit resolution with an excellent 1 LSB INL (Integral Nonlinearity) performance Fast Settling Time: Provides a fast 4µs settling time for quick analog output changes

Provides a fast 4µs settling time for quick analog output changes Non-Volatile Memory (MTP): Includes Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) non-volatile memory for storing custom configurations persistently

Includes Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) non-volatile memory for storing custom configurations persistently Synchronized Updates: Features latch-based synchronized output updates, allowing all eight channels to update simultaneously

Features latch-based synchronized output updates, allowing all eight channels to update simultaneously Flexible Configuration: Supports flexible reference selection, easy configuration of I2C addresses, reference sources, logic levels, and MTP programming mode

Supports flexible reference selection, easy configuration of I2C addresses, reference sources, logic levels, and MTP programming mode Interface: Communicates with the host MCU via the I2C interface

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for sensor calibration and correcting sensor non-linearities

and correcting sensor non-linearities Suitable for offset and gain trimming in analog circuits

in analog circuits Used for precision reference generation in data conversion and measurement systems

in data conversion and measurement systems Excellent for motor control loops and a wide range of industrial and consumer control applications requiring multiple, precise analog outputs

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about DAC 21 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1900+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE