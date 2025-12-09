PAC1811 Click designed as power monitor with accumulator with real-time voltage, current, and power measurement

WE HAVE REACHED

1900 Click boards™ Today is a very special day - we are celebrating yet another major milestone. We are proud to announce that this is the 1900th Click board™ brought to light - say hello to PAC1811 Click. For the next 24 hours, enjoy a special 19% discount on all Click boards™! It's our way of saying thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with us!

Achieve high-resolution DC power measurement up to 42V and 13.5A with PAC1811

PAC1811 Click is a compact add-on board designed for real-time measurement of voltage, current, and power consumption in embedded and industrial systems. It is based on the PAC1811, a single-channel DC power monitor from Microchip.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping DC Power Monitor: Integrates a high/low-side current sense amplifier and a bus voltage monitor feeding a high-resolution 16-bit ADC

Integrates a high/low-side current sense amplifier and a bus voltage monitor feeding a high-resolution 16-bit ADC Automatic Calculation: Performs automatic power calculations and long-term energy accumulation

Performs automatic power calculations and long-term energy accumulation Measurement Range: Supports voltage measurements up to 42V and currents up to 13.5A

Supports voltage measurements up to 42V and currents up to 13.5A Configurable Operation: Allows programmable sampling rates, integration periods, and one-shot measurement modes via the I2C interface

Allows programmable sampling rates, integration periods, and one-shot measurement modes via the I2C interface High Accuracy: Features built-in real-time calibration and adjustable averaging to ensure high-resolution, low-noise performance without external filtering

Features built-in real-time calibration and adjustable averaging to ensure high-resolution, low-noise performance without external filtering Alert Pin: Includes a configurable alert pin for event notifications or interface address selection

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for embedded computing and networking systems that require precise monitoring of power usage

and systems that require precise monitoring of power usage Suitable for battery management systems to accurately track charge/discharge current and energy consumption

to accurately track charge/discharge current and energy consumption Used in automotive applications for monitoring power consumption in various subsystems

for monitoring power consumption in various subsystems Enables power optimization applications by providing high-resolution data for load management

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE