ISM FPCB Antenna built on a flexible PCB (FPCB) substrate for long-range wireless communication across ISM band

Enable reliable long-range wireless communication across the 863-928MHz ISM band with DLISM-IFPCBD45

ISM FPCB Antenna (DLISM-IFPCBD45) is a compact antenna built on a flexible PCB (FPCB) substrate that enables reliable long-range wireless communication across the ISM band.

KEY FEATURES:



Frequency Band: Operates in the 863-928MHz ISM (Industrial, Scientific, and Medical) band, suitable for LoRa, Sigfox, and other long-range protocols

Operates in the 863-928MHz ISM (Industrial, Scientific, and Medical) band, suitable for LoRa, Sigfox, and other long-range protocols Gain and Pattern: Offers a peak gain of 2.15dBi with an omnidirectional radiation pattern and vertical polarization for uniform coverage

Offers a peak gain of 2.15dBi with an omnidirectional radiation pattern and vertical polarization for uniform coverage Efficient Performance: Achieves a VSWR of ≤2.0:1 and 50Ω input impedance, ensuring efficient impedance matching and minimal signal loss

Achieves a VSWR of ≤2.0:1 and 50Ω input impedance, ensuring efficient impedance matching and minimal signal loss Power Handling: Can handle up to 50W maximum input power

Can handle up to 50W maximum input power Design and Installation: Built on a flexible PCB substrate with a compact 45mm diameter design. Includes a 100mm cable with an IPEX connector for easy embedded integration

APPLICATIONS:



Provides reliable, long-range communication for smart meters (electricity, gas, and water) in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

(electricity, gas, and water) in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Ideal for asset tracking devices and logistics solutions requiring long-distance wireless connectivity

devices and logistics solutions requiring long-distance wireless connectivity Suitable for environmental monitoring and large-scale wireless sensor networks due to its stable, omnidirectional coverage

and large-scale wireless due to its stable, omnidirectional coverage Used in industrial devices and monitoring systems requiring dependable ISM-band connectivity



For more information about ISM FPCB Antenna visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1900+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE