Remote Smart Farming: Monitor and Automate Greenhouses with Planet Debug!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



How to use Planet Debug for remote access and debugging of hardware in smart farming solutions.

for remote access and debugging of hardware in smart farming solutions. Developing a smart greenhouse system in NECTO Studio using Click boards™ for environmental sensing and control.

for environmental sensing and control. Automating greenhouse processes, including irrigation and temperature regulation.

Leveraging the Plot feature in NECTO Studio for live data visualization and analysis.

in NECTO Studio for live data visualization and analysis. Practical insights into prototyping and managing smart farming projects with NECTO Studio.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

The role of NECTO Studio and Planet Debug in remote smart farming. 13:05 - 13:25 (EDT) Setting Up the Smart Greenhouse System

Connecting environmental sensors (temperature, humidity, and soil moisture) via Click boards™.

Automating irrigation and climate control with Click boards™ for precision farming. 13:25 - 13:35 (EDT) Using Planet Debug for Remote Monitoring

Accessing hardware remotely for system monitoring and debugging.

Visualizing real-time greenhouse data using the Plot feature in NECTO Studio. 13:35 - 13:45 (EDT) Live Demonstration

Real-time control and monitoring of a greenhouse system.

Optimizing performance through remote data analysis and adjustments. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Discuss smart farming challenges, solutions, and future directions.

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.