UART I2C/SPI 2 Click designed for bridging SPI/I2C buses to asynchronous serial standards

Bridge SPI or I2C buses to high-speed serial interfaces like RS-232, RS-485, or IrDA with MAX3109

UART I2C/SPI 2 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a high-performance dual UART interface for bridging SPI or I2C processor buses to asynchronous serial communication standards such as RS-232, RS-485, or IrDA. It is based on the MAX3109, a dual UART with 128-word receive and transmit FIFOs from Analog Devices.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual UART Bridge: Provides two independent UART channels for converting SPI or I2C bus signals to standard serial protocols

High Data Rate: Supports data rates up to 24Mbps

Large FIFOs: Features 128-word receive and transmit FIFOs per channel for efficient data handling and reduced host processor overhead

Flow Control: Includes automatic hardware and software flow control

Protocol Support: Supports programmable baud-rate generation, logic-level translation, and half-duplex transceiver control for protocols like PROFIBUS DP

Expansion: Features two unpopulated GPIO headers offering user-configurable I/O or interrupt functionality, along with dedicated reset and interrupt pins

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers) and building automation applications requiring reliable high-speed serial connectivity (e.g., RS-485)

Suitable for power meters and POS (Point-of-Sale) systems to integrate high-speed serial peripherals

Used in handheld devices and medical systems that need to bridge a host processor's SPI/I2C to external serial communication ports

Any application requiring a robust solution for bridging between parallel/synchronous processor buses (SPI/I2C) and asynchronous serial standards (RS-232, RS-485, IrDA)

