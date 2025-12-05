GPS/4LTE Combo External Antenna for dual-band GPS/LTE performance with omni-directional coverage

Ensure strong, low-noise GPS and LTE signal reception for vehicle tracking, navigation, and IoT systems with DLGPS/LTE-C3

GPS/4LTE Combo External Antenna (DLGPS/LTE-C3) provides dual-function signal reception for GPS positioning and 4G LTE communication systems in a single compact design.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual-Functionality: Integrates separate antennas for GPS and 4G LTE within one unit

Integrates separate antennas for GPS and 4G LTE within one unit GPS Performance: Operates at 1575.42MHz±1.023MHz, features 5dBic RHCP (Right-Hand Circular Polarization) gain, and includes a Low-Noise Amplifier (LNA) offering 28dB typical gain with a noise figure below 1.5dB

Operates at 1575.42MHz±1.023MHz, features 5dBic RHCP (Right-Hand Circular Polarization) gain, and includes a Low-Noise Amplifier (LNA) offering 28dB typical gain with a noise figure below 1.5dB 4G LTE Performance: Supports a wide frequency range of 700-2700MHz bands, and provides 2dBi peak gain with omni-directional coverage

Supports a wide frequency range of 700-2700MHz bands, and provides 2dBi peak gain with omni-directional coverage Optimal Signal Quality: Designed with 50 Ohm impedance and low V.S.W.R (Voltage Standing Wave Ratio) for strong signal stability and minimal loss

Designed with 50 Ohm impedance and low V.S.W.R (Voltage Standing Wave Ratio) for strong signal stability and minimal loss Durable Construction: Built with high-quality materials including a ceramic dielectric element, ABS housing, and FR4 PCB

Built with high-quality materials including a ceramic dielectric element, ABS housing, and FR4 PCB Flexible Connectivity: Comes with an RG174 cable and connector options like SMA, MCX, or FAKRA for easy integration

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for telematics and vehicle tracking systems that require simultaneous location data (GPS) and cellular communication (LTE)

and that require simultaneous location data (GPS) and cellular communication (LTE) Provides reliable GPS signal reception for navigation systems

Suitable for IoT connectivity where devices need both location and wide-area cellular communication

where devices need both location and wide-area cellular communication Used in remote monitoring applications requiring dependable GPS and LTE performance



