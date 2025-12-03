RAK4630 Click combining long-range LoRaWAN communication and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for low-power IoT applications

Combine long-range LoRaWAN and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for low-power IoT gateways with the RAK4630

RAK4630 Click is a compact add-on board that provides dual-mode wireless connectivity by combining long-range LoRaWAN communication and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for low-power IoT applications. It is based on the RAK4630 module from RAKwireless.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual Wireless Connectivity: Integrates LoRaWAN and BLE 5.0 for both long-range and short-range communication

Integrated Components: Combines the Nordic nRF52840 MCU (with Bluetooth 5.0 support) and the Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver into one module

LoRaWAN Support: Supports LoRaWAN Classes A, B, and C, as well as LoRa Point-to-Point (P2P) communication

RF Performance: Operates in the 868MHz band, features high LoRa output power of up to +22dBm, and supports BLE 5.0 transmission power from 20 to +4dBm

Low Power: Designed for energy-efficient operation suitable for battery-powered IoT devices

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for use in IoT gateways and remote sensor networks that require both long-range LoRaWAN and local BLE connectivity

Suitable for smart building automation and control systems

Provides a flexible and powerful solution for asset tracking with both long-range location reporting (LoRaWAN) and local commissioning (BLE)

Used in energy-efficient wireless monitoring systems where battery life is critical

For more information about RAK4630 Click visit the official product page.



