600th dev board with mikroBUS™

SOCKET Today, we present 116th board from Microchip that has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency! It is called SAM9X75-DDR3-EB Evaluation Board. The portfolio of boards that have adopted the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 600 boards, you can find the full list on the mikroBUS™ page.

mikroBUS™ All the major vendors have accepted the mikroBUS™ standard and added it to their development boards, so join the revolution. Our business relationship with Microchip will continue to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works. For more information about all Microchip boards that have adopted the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ page.



mikroBUS™ is an open standard. Just refer to the PDF document outlining the mikroBUS™ standard specification and join over 100+ companies who have embraced mikroBUS™. Once integrated, your dev board will be featured on the EmbeddedWiki platform, with 1.5M+ embedded projects. This exposure means more than just visibility — it means your dev. board will be featured in thousands of embedded projects. And with access to 1850+ Click boards™, the dev. board users can develop thousands of different projects. Don't miss out on expanding your market footprint — add mikroBUS™ to your board today.

ABOUT mikro BUS™

mikroBUS™ is an open standard that defines pinout and physical layout used for interfacing microcontroller & microprocessor with peripheral modules. It covers the widest range of add-on boards, saving months of development time, and delivering enormous design flexibility and scalability. Adding a mikroBUS™ socket to your design allows you to utilize the ever-expanding range of Click boards™. All the major silicon vendors have accepted the mikroBUS™ standard and added it to their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.