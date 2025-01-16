Build Energy-Efficient Solar IoT Projects with NECTO Studio!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



How to use Clicker 4 for STM32F4 with NECTO Studio to build compact, energy-efficient Solar IoT solutions.

with to build compact, energy-efficient Solar IoT solutions. The essentials of integrating a solar cell with the Clicker 4 board and utilizing the dedicated solar input.

with the and utilizing the dedicated solar input. Techniques for ensuring battery-powered systems run efficiently while incorporating IoT functionality.

run efficiently while incorporating IoT functionality. Hands-on methods for building and optimizing solar-powered IoT projects that are both sustainable and reliable.

that are both sustainable and reliable. Best practices for developing low-power solutions and managing energy consumption in remote IoT applications.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Setting the stage for building energy-efficient IoT systems. 13:05 - 13:10 (EDT) Introduction to Solar-Powered IoT Projects

Key concepts and benefits of combining IoT with solar energy. 13:10 - 13:20 (EDT) Setting Up the Clicker 4 for STM32F4 with Solar Input

Connecting the solar cell to the Clicker 4 for STM32F4 board and configuring the system for optimal power usage.

Demonstrating battery management techniques. 13:20 - 13:45 (EDT) Live Demonstration of Solar IoT Project Development

Prototyping an IoT solution that is powered by solar energy and managed through NECTO Studio. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Addressing your questions on building energy-efficient solar-powered IoT projects.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.