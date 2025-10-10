Ferromagnetic Shield U-Shield Ni-Fe designed for superior magnetic field control in planar current-sensing applications

Protect magnetic sensors from parasitic fields and enhance accuracy in current-measurement systems with a high-performance Ni-Fe shield

Ferromagnetic Shield U-Shield Ni-Fe (U12.5-10-12.5-1.5) is a compact U-shaped shield designed for superior magnetic field control in planar current-sensing applications. It protects magnetic sensors from parasitic fields and improves their sensitivity and signal-to-offset ratio. It is made from a nickel-iron alloy with a thickness of 1.5mm.

KEY FEATURES:



Nickel-Iron Alloy : Contains 48% nickel, providing high linearity, very low hysteresis, and outstanding stability

High Magnetic Permeability: Features a relative permeability of 100.000a.u. and an initial relative permeability of 7.000a.u., offering excellent shielding properties

Saturation Flux Density: A saturation flux density of 1T ensures shielding against strong magnetic fields

Low Hysteresis: A hysteresis of 2.8A/m contributes to high stability and reliable sensor performance

High Curie Temperature: A Curie temperature of 450°C allows for stable operation across a wide temperature range

APPLICATIONS:



Provides crucial protection for magnetic sensors in high-accuracy current-measurement systems

Shields sensitive components in precision sensor assemblies from external magnetic interference

Ensures reliable performance in other demanding electromagnetic environments where signal integrity is essential

Specifically designed for use with Hall-effect sensors and other magnetic sensors in planar current-sensing applications



For more information about Ferromagnetic Shield U-Shield Ni-Fe visit the official product page.

