Planet Debug Backplane 4 UNI CODEGRIP unit for multi-board setups in MIKROE’s Planet Debug

Run, debug, and monitor multiple embedded systems from anywhere using the Planet Debug Backplane 4 UNI CODEGRIP unit with WiFi remote access

Planet Debug Backplane 4 UNI CODEGRIP unit is a hardware panel serving as a physical mounting surface for multiple embedded setups used with MIKROE’s Planet Debug remote development service. It integrates four UNI CODEGRIP WiFi debuggers, each with its own dedicated power supply section, enabling parallel remote debugging and programming.

KEY FEATURES:



Integrated UNI CODEGRIP WiFi Debuggers: Four independent debuggers for remote programming and debugging

Four independent debuggers for remote programming and debugging Dedicated Power Supply per Section: Each debugger field includes a power switch and dual 12VDC input connectors (terminal and barrel jack)

Each debugger field includes a power switch and dual 12VDC input connectors (terminal and barrel jack) Multiple Regulated Voltage Outputs: Every section provides 1.8V, 3.3V, and 5V outputs derived from the 12VDC input

Every section provides 1.8V, 3.3V, and 5V outputs derived from the 12VDC input Quadrant-Based Mounting Layout: Front side divided into four equal quadrants for development boards such as Clicker 4

Front side divided into four equal quadrants for development boards such as Clicker 4 Foundation for Remote Development: Acts as the physical platform for projects accessed via Planet Debug

Acts as the physical platform for projects accessed via Planet Debug Real-Time Remote Access: Enables remote access, monitoring, and control via NECTO Studio IDE

APPLICATIONS:



Enables engineers to develop and debug multiple embedded projects from any location

Provides a scalable and remotely accessible platform for parallel testing and hardware validation

Supports education, R&D labs, and advanced workflows requiring simultaneous multi-board setups



For more information about Planet Debug Backplane 4 UNI CODEGRIP unit visit the official product page.

