2-Wire SPI ISO Click that bridge standard SPI and isolated 2-wire SPI interfaces with configurable operational modes

2-Wire SPI ISO Click is a compact add-on board that provides a galvanically isolated communication bridge between devices operating in different voltage domains, enabling SPI data transfer across isolation barriers. It is based on the L9963T, an automotive general-purpose SPI to isolated SPI transceiver from STMicroelectronics.

Galvanic Isolation: Provides electrical isolation between two SPI buses, protecting systems from voltage differences and ground loops

Provides electrical isolation between two SPI buses, protecting systems from voltage differences and ground loops SPI Protocol Conversion: Converts between a standard 4-wire SPI and a proprietary 2-wire isolated SPI interface

Converts between a standard 4-wire SPI and a proprietary 2-wire isolated SPI interface Isolation Types: Supports both transformer and capacitive isolation

Supports both transformer and capacitive isolation Master/Slave Configuration: Can be configured to operate as either Master or Slave

Can be configured to operate as either Master or Slave Flexible Data and Clock: Supports SPI frames from 8 to 64 bits, clock frequencies up to 10MHz in Slave mode, and features programmable clock options in Master mode

Supports SPI frames from 8 to 64 bits, clock frequencies up to 10MHz in Slave mode, and features programmable clock options in Master mode Isolated Side Speeds: The isolated side features selectable operating speeds of 333kbps or 2.66Mbps

The isolated side features selectable operating speeds of 333kbps or 2.66Mbps Asynchronous Buffering: Internal buffering ensures easy data flow across asynchronous domains

Essential for automotive 48V and high-voltage systems to safely communicate across power domains

to safely communicate across power domains Suitable for backup energy storage, UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems , and other power conversion applications

, and other power conversion applications Ideal for industrial networks and remote sensors where electrical noise and ground potential differences are common

and where electrical noise and ground potential differences are common Used in portable equipment that requires safe isolation between internal components or external interfaces

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



