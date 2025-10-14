I2C Repeater Click designed to extend and accelerate I2C communication between two buses

Extend and accelerate I2C communication with built-in voltage translation and signal buffering using the NCA9700

I2C Repeater Click is a compact add-on board designed to extend and accelerate I2C communication between two buses. It provides voltage-level translation, buffering, and improved signal integrity for high-speed applications. It is based on the NCA9700, a dual-channel bidirectional level translating I2C bus repeater and accelerator from NXP.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping I2C Bus Repeater: Extends the I2C bus length and isolates two buses, allowing more devices on the bus and longer cable lengths

Extends the I2C bus length and isolates two buses, allowing more devices on the bus and longer cable lengths Level Translation: Enables communication between devices with different voltage levels (1.08V to 3.6V)

Enables communication between devices with different voltage levels (1.08V to 3.6V) Signal Acceleration: Integrated edge accelerators speed up the LOW-to-HIGH transitions of SCL and SDA signals, supporting Fast-mode Plus operation up to 1MHz

Integrated edge accelerators speed up the LOW-to-HIGH transitions of SCL and SDA signals, supporting Fast-mode Plus operation up to 1MHz Buffering: Buffers both clock and data lines to improve signal integrity and reduce bus capacitance

Buffers both clock and data lines to improve signal integrity and reduce bus capacitance Integrated Pull-Up Resistors: Each I/O pin includes 4.3kΩ pull-up resistors, with the option to add external ones for faster rise times

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for smartphones, tablets, and portable medical devices that require robust and accelerated I2C communication

that require robust and accelerated I2C communication Suitable for IoT products and instrumentation where I2C buses need to be extended or operate at different voltage levels

and instrumentation where I2C buses need to be extended or operate at different voltage levels Provides a solution for power-sensitive applications that need high-speed and reliable I2C communication

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about I2C Repeater Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE