50+ Engineers from 24 Companies and 11 Educational Institutions Across 4 Countries Gathered at MIKROE

Last week we hosted annual Open Day, bringing together over 50 engineers from 24 companies and 11 universities across four countries. The event showcased the latest in embedded systems development, AI-assisted software tools, and our broad ecosystem of hardware and software solutions.

The day began with a warm welcome from MIKROE CEO Nebojsa Matic, who greeted all participants - both familiar faces and first-time visitors - and emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in the embedded community. Guests received ID badges and welcome kits, including a Clicker 4 for STM32 development board, promotional materials, and discount voucher.



During the afternoon sessions, we also shared insights from 20+ years of experience in Design Service and Contract Manufacturing, showing how MIKROE supports partners from prototype to production, helping them bring embedded solutions to market efficiently.

What Visitors Saw at MIKROE Open Day



WORLD'S FIRST MULTI-ARCHITECTURAL, MULTI-LANGUAGE IDE

WITH DAILY UPDATES & AI ASSISTANT! Our software team demonstrated advanced workflows for AI-assisted code generation, showing what NECTO latest update brought to light and how engineers can be the fastest from idea to project on their desk with NECTO Studio IDE and mikroSDK.

Take a look at what's behind

Remote Access Hardware Visitors had the opportunity to experience the world’s largest remote board farm - Planet Debug. They saw how engineers can program, test, and debug real hardware online, before making a purchase or even without owning the device. With Planet Debug, it’s now possible to rent a setup for as little as $4 per day and test projects remotely, anytime and from anywhere in the world.

1.5M+ READY-TO-USE EMBEDDED PROJECTS MIKROE team presented our embedded projects platform - EmbeddedWiki, providing engineers with fast access to documentation, and 100% working code examples. With 1.5M+ ready-to-use embedded projects at your fingertips, EmbeddedWiki is the largest embedded projects platform globally.

LARGEST ADD-ON BOARD COLLECTION

IN THE WORLD - 1800+ Click boards™ Guests discovered the largest add-on board collection in the world - Click boards™. Discover the mikroBUS™ standard embraced by major vendors and witnessed the Click Snap and ClickID features that make prototyping as fast as never before.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.