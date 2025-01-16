Fast Product Prototyping with NECTO - Advanced Techniques for mikroC Developers!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



Techniques to prototype embedded systems using NECTO Studio’s advanced tools.

How to efficiently integrate and manage multiple Click boards™ in a single project.

Leveraging Planet Debug for remote testing and iterative prototyping.

Building scalable architectures with mikroSDK, tailored for real-world applications.

Strategies to transition from prototyping to production-ready designs.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Overview of the NECTO Studio environment and its advanced capabilities.

Challenges of complex prototyping and how NECTO Studio addresses them. 13:05 - 13:30 (EDT) Advanced NECTO Studio Features

Implementing SDK-based workflows for modularity and maintainability. 13:30 - 13:40 (EDT) Live Prototyping Session

Building a functional prototype with 5 Click boards™ using NECTO Studio. 13:40 - 13:45 (EDT) Best Practices and Transition Strategies

Insights for converting prototypes into production-ready designs.

Avoiding common pitfalls in advanced embedded projects. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Addressing participant questions and discussing advanced techniques.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.