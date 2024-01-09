2023 MIKROE RECAP

In 2023, we continued shipping worldwide, making one new product per day, and we kept bringing revolutionary products with unique features and capabilities throughout the year. Our core values and vision remained the same. And most importantly, we continued to grow and improve in every aspect of our business. This year we have released 281 products, one more brand new hardware and software solution, we hit the 1500 Click boards milestone, had 3 major NECTO Studio Updates, did Planet Debug workshops, made 30+ YouTube videos, celebrated our 22nd birthday, and launched world's largest embedded projects platform!

We are a company dedicated to saving time and standardization in the embedded industry. In 2023 we introduced ClickID, a hardware and software solution for Click boards™ identification from any microcontroller and Linux base operating system. The goal of this solution is to save engineers time making configuration of the embedded tools faster and more like in the PC world - Plug&Play.

NECTO Studio

Like every year, it was essential for us that you are a part of the process of shaping the future of NECTO Studio, so we kept you updated throughout the whole year. This year we had 3 MAJOR NECTO Studio Updates! We are moving towards making one-of-a-kind NECTO Studio IDE, an IDEal place for coding.

Click boards™

From one simple idea to a dominant add-on board standard. Our Click board™ portfolio continued to at the same pace. This year we celebrated a huge milestone - 1500th Click board™ on October 18th, in true champion style. Click boards™ are still keeping the place of the biggest add-on board collection in the world.

PLANET DEBUG workshops

In 2020 our CEO Neb invented Planet Debug. Since then, Planet Debug has had a lot of updates, and we have continued to improve it. With the release of Planet Debug Frame, you can have your own Planet Debug setup. This year we continued to promote it through Planet Debug Workshops with our partners from Microside. We strongly believe that hardware-as-a-service is the future of design and that this is the best for all embedded engineers - students and professionals alike.

VIDEO TUTORIALS

The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio and other MIKROE innovations. Here are some of the videos, and if you want to see 30+ videos we released this year, visit our YouTube channel.



EMBEDDED WIKI

In the spirit of continuous improvement and anticipating the future needs of our users, on our 22nd birthday, December 11th, we launched the world's largest embedded projects platform. EmbeddedWiki platform is made with a pre-designed and standardised hardware and software solutions that serves as a starting point for developing more customised products or applications.

4 day work week

In 2023. we made a official announcment that MIKROE is switching to a 4 day work week. Our CEO, Nebojsa Matic is known for exceptional business moves, results, innovation, and a visionary approach. He is a leader who invests in strategically crucial concepts for the company's development, advocating for societal progress. He initiated and strongly supports the implementation of a four-day workweek to build a better society. Currently half of our employees are on the 4-day work week program. We are continuing this process, until every department switches to a 4-day work week.

22nd BIRTHDAY

This year we turned 22 years old! Time flies so quickly when you do what you love. We're so proud to have spent the last 22 years doing exactly that – developing a company that will improve the world we live in. We had our annual meeting in cinema, where we reflected upon the past year at MIKROE. This year brought us constant growth, awards for our achievements, and, most importantly, innovations. It also changed our organizational climate since three more departments officially started the 4-days work week! We had a lot of reasons to celebrate - 16 seniors who are celebrating 5, 10 and 15 years at MIKROE and it was a truly memorable celebration.

This year we successfully released a total of 281 products.

Here is the list of all products:



