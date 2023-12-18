Behind the Scenes: MIKROE's 22nd Birthday Highlights!

22 years together!

Last Monday, the MIKROE company celebrated its 22nd birthday. Like every year, our event team made an effort to make the event different from everything we've done so far, so this birthday was celebrated in the cinema! What remained the same was the MIKROE birthday agenda. You can see a glimpse of the atmosphere in this video. Every birthday includes the annual meeting, presentation of milestone awards, recognition for personal contributions— and exclusively this year — the launch of the EmbeddedWiki platform. So, let's get started:

ANNUAL MEETING

All colleagues prepared cinema tickets and took their seats in the Cineplexx red chairs. The birthday, like every year, started with the annual meeting where each manager briefly presents their teams highs and lows of the previous year. This year, we had a remarkable 12 presenters! MIKROE management comprises 15% of the total number of employees. This meeting was another proof of the transparency and honesty in the company.

5 YEAR PLAN

Every year, our CEO, Nebojsa Matic, steps in front of all employees and provides his overview of the year behind us. He also reminds us of the five-year plan and where we stand in it. This is the 4th year of following the plan, and with the addition of 2 new innovations this year - ClickID and EmbeddedWiki, that plan is slowly starting to come together.

16 JUBILEES

The MIKROE event team wouldn't be what it is without some surprises — one of them being a video featuring our record-breaking 16 jubilarians this year, styled in the manner of everyone's favorite F.R.I.E.N.D.S series. With this video, we gathered our jubilarians who shared their MIKROE journey, favorite memories, and anecdotes. They revealed what new things they've learned and briefly explained why they've stayed with MIKROE for so long. Did you know that 85% of the company's employees have been with MIKROE for 2+ years? And this year, we celebrate:







5 YEARS IN THE COMPANY Stefan Maletin, Nenad Filipović, Nenad Jovanović, Veljko Ignjatović, Zoran Jovanov, Igor Dejanović, Aleksa Jovanović, Stefan Filipović and Aleksandar Kastratović.





10 YEARS IN THE COMPANY Jelena Ninković, Svetlana Stamenović, Miloš Vićentijević and Miladin Paunović

15 YEARS IN THE COMPANY Danijela Dragićević, Nikola Lukić and Slavica Živanović



SPECIAL AWARDS

EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

AWARDS Aleksa Jovanović – Stand Out Performer

Branko Jakšić – The Game Changer and

Mihajlo Đorđević – EmbeddedWiki Shining Star

EMBEDDEDWIKI LAUNCH

And we saved the best for last. After 4 years of development, 5 million photos, 20 thousand projects daily, and over a million projects in total, the time has come for EmbeddedWiki to see the light of day. Symbolically launched on the day of the company's founding, we collectively witnessed a historic moment - the launch of the world's largest embedded project platform!





cheers to success!

And, of course, we had to raise a toast to the launch of the EmbeddedWiki platform, to the successful previous year, and to all the upcoming ones! Thank you for being part of this success story.





Until the next year!

Your MIKROE