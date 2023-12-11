FRIENDS - Inspired Birthday Video Premiere

MIKROE Turns 22!

Like every MIKROE birthday, this one is marked with a overall company presentation, where each manager takes the stage to recount the highs and lows of the past year. But this time, there's a twist – we've chosen the screen of Cineplexx cinema as our backdrop, transforming our annual meeting into a cinematic experience. So, as you read these lines, we are surrounded by the plush red seats.





16 JUBILANT COLLEAGUES!

As always, there is a surprise element that we're keeping under wraps – a FRIENDS-inspired video featuring our 16 jubilant colleagues who are celebrating their 5th, 10th, and 15th anniversaries with MIKROE. Yes, you read that right – 16 of our team members are hitting these incredible milestones, and we can't wait to showcase their journey in true MIKROE style!

SHHH.. IT'S A SECRET!

We are leaving the video here for you to see. But shh, it's a secret! We want to capture the genuine surprise and joy on our colleagues' faces when they see their stories unfold on the big screen. So, promise us you won't spill the beans – let's keep this delightful surprise in the cinema where it belongs.

Now, the lights are dimming, and the presentation is about to begin. Join us again in 7 days for an exclusive peek behind the scenes and the highlights of our cinematic celebration.



Your MIKROE