December at MIKROE

As we bid farewell to 2023, December emerges as a month filled with unparalleled excitement, groundbreaking innovation, and joyous celebration at MIKROE. With great pleasure, we present the final monthly recap of the year 2023!

What's new

December saw the unveiling of not one, not ten, but 21 brand-new products that push the boundaries of embedded technology. From power management to wireless connectivity Click boards™, our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to bring forth a diverse array of solutions designed to meet your needs Amidst the whirlwind of product launches, we took a moment to reflect on our journey and celebrate a significant milestone - our 22nd birthday. Over the past two decades, MIKROE has been dedicated to time-saving and standardization in the embedded industry!

EmbeddedWIKI IS LIVE!

In the spirit of continuous improvement and anticipating the future needs of our users, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the world's largest embedded projects platform. EmbeddedWiki platform is made with a pre-designed and standardised hardware and software solutions that serves as a starting point for developing more customised products or applications.

Check out YouTube videos from December

The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio and MIKROE innovations. Here are the newest tutorials from December:



Other interesting news from December

