Manager of the Year is Nebojša Matić, CEO of MIKROE

Belgrade, December 11, 2023 – The Serbian Manager Association held its prestigious SAM Gala event for the 12th consecutive time, honoring individuals and companies for their achievements and contributions in the business year. The SAM Gala 2023 took place at the recently renovated Sava Center, one of Belgrade's symbols, with nearly 400 association members, prominent business representatives, and other public figures in attendance.



The title of "Manager of the Year" was awarded to Nebojša Matić, CEO of MikroElektronika, for exceptional business moves, results, innovation, and a visionary approach. Matić is a leader who invests in strategically crucial concepts for the company's development, advocating for societal progress. He initiated and strongly supports the implementation of a four-day workweek to build a better society. Awards were given in four categories: Manager of the Year, Young Manager of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Socially Responsible Company of the Year. The jury, consisting of previous 11 "Managers of the Year," decided the award recipients.







The theme of the SAM Gala evening was responsibility in the broadest sense – towards people, the community, the environment, and future generations. In line with this, on SAM's 17th anniversary, the Board members signed the "Responsibility for the Future" initiative. President Mihailo Janković explained that they would invite managers and successful companies to join in promoting responsible and sustainable behavior, taking responsibility for creating a better business environment and well-being for all market participants.

We want to say thank you to the Serbian Association of Managers for acknowledging the impact made by our CEO to both the community and fellow managers. Recognizing his commitment to pushing the boundaries within the managerial community and advancing social responsibility is an honor. We hope that every company will follow a similar path toward a brighter future, and betterment of business and society.





