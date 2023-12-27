Planet Debug Workshops Make Waves in Aguascalientes

Last month was exciting for MICROSIDE, our LATAM partners, as they conducted workshops and engaging Planet Debug presentations in the state of Aguascalientes, Mexico. Planet Debug is one of MIKROE's recent innovative solution representing a PC independent hardware embedded remote programming/debugging with live streaming.

Inspiring the Next Generation: Planet Debug for High School Students

One of the highlights took place on Wednesday, November 29th, at the CONALEP Aguascalientes high school. Here, MICROSIDE delivered an insightful lecture to students, unraveling the capabilities of Planet Debug and demonstrating how it can be a valuable tool for their project development and future school labs.

Bridging the Gap: Planet Debug for University Students

Another compelling conference unfolded at the Tecnológico Universitario de Aguascalientes on the same day. The focus shifted towards professionals, showcasing how Planet Debug could be harnessed effectively within the industry.

Bridging the Gap: Planet Debug for Teachers

Closing the impactful week on Thursday, November 30, MICROSIDE hosted an immersive Planet Debug workshop for both students and teachers. Attendees delved into the intricacies of the platform, discovering its myriad advantages alongside insights into the NECTO Studio development environment.



PLANET DEBUG

Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.



Thank you MICROSIDE for your invaluable contribution in presenting MIKROE's Planet Debug. Their workshops and presentations not only educated but also paved the way for a brighter, tech-driven future in the region and beyond.





Your MIKROE