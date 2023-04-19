Witness the future of IoT debugging with Planet Debug at the IoT Day event in Guadalajara

Our LATAM partner, MICROSIDE, will be presenting Planet Debug on IoT Day Guadalajara. The event will occur on April 24th at the Bosch Connectory Guadalajara facilities.It is an event led by engineers and experts from different countries to provide technical knowledge and trends in developing solutions for Industrial IoT, including 5G and Wi-Fi communications, Big Data Analytics, and advanced security.

During the event, you will have the unique opportunity to witness firsthand how Planet Debug operates and gain insight into its benefits. Planet Debug will transform the industry. With the rapid expansion of IoT systems worldwide, investing in the latest technologies and solutions is essential to stay ahead of the competition.

Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.



The Planet Debug presentation by MICROSIDE promises to be a game-changer, offering valuable insights into the future of IoT systems. Mark your calendars for April 24th, and join us at the Bosch Connectory Guadalajara facilities for an unforgettable experience!



