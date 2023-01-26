This week our LATAM partners from MICROSIDE started the first official Planet Debug course for TECN Campus Alvarado professors; the course will last 5 days.

The goal of this course is to learn the basics of the Internet of Things - IoT using real sensors and peripherals remotely through the innovative HaaS Planet Debug platform and our Click Cloud service.

Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.

We want to thank our partners from MICROSIDE for educating teachers and students about Planet Debug and sharing the benefits of remote learning. We hope that all participants enjoyed the course and learned a lot.

Your MIKROE