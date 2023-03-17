Planet Debug presentation on CREATE VI

On March 7th, CREATE VI (Congress of Engineering and Technological Entrepreneurship) occurred at the Universidad de las Américas Puebla. This academic forum aims to bring students together with entrepreneurs, developers, and people in business from the scientific-technological sector to address research topics and technological needs demanded by the real world. The exchange of ideas is carried out through various presentations, workshops, and round tables given by experts and representatives of leading companies in the industry. During the event, our partners from MICROSIDE presented and showcased the Planet Debug platform to students and professors, explaining how development of embedded solutions can be done quickly and efficiently.

Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.



Thank you MICROSIDE for educating teachers and students about Planet Debug and sharing the benefits of remote learning. We hope that all participants enjoyed the course and learned a lot.



Your MIKROE