Exploring Industry 4.0: Planet Debug at Tecnológico Nacional de México

On October 11th, the "IX Semana de Ingeniería" unfolded at the Tecnológico Nacional de México Campus Tapachula. This academic gathering united students, professors, entrepreneurs, developers, and tech professionals to explore real-world research and technological requirements. At the event, our LATAM partners - Microside, presented a talk and introduced the Planet Debug platform to students and educators, elucidating its merits, industry applications for Industry 4.0 projects, and the remote execution of hardware-based proofs of concept.



Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.



The Planet Debug presentation by MICROSIDE offered valuable insights into the future of IoT systems, and impressions of attendees were positive. Thank you, MICROSIDE for spreading the word about the revolutionary solution that will change the way how the embedded world works.





Your MIKROE